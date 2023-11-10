Brett Rypien lands with new NFC team after Rams release

Brett Rypien was waived just days after he started for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but the quarterback has landed with a new NFC team.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Friday that they have signed Rypien to their practice squad. He will be the third quarterback on the team behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

Rypien appeared in two games with the Rams this season, including the start last week. He went 13/28 for 130 yards, an interception and two lost fumbles in a 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

A former undrafted free agent out of Boise State, Rypien spent the first four seasons of his career as a backup with the Denver Broncos. He was involved in a sideline altercation with a teammate last year amid Denver’s disastrous season under Nathaniel Hackett.

Rypien, the son of former Super Bowl champion Mark Rypien, has played in 10 games during his NFL career. He has a 58.3 completion percentage with 950 yards, 4 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.