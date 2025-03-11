Report: Russell Wilson receiving interesting from new team

A new suitor is now said to be in the mix for Russell Wilson’s services.

Wilson is one of the top names available in a relatively shallow free agent quarterback pool this offseason. While the New York Giants have been widely considered as a potential landing spot for Wilson, one report Monday from SNY’s Connor Hughes indicated that a surprising team is also eyeing Wilson: the Tennessee Titans.

Hughes reported that Aaron Rodgers, another free agent QB whom the Giants covet, is believed to be headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Rodgers does move to Pennsylvania, the Giants would then turn their attention to Wilson. But the “problem” with having Wilson as the Giants’ backup plan is that the Titans are also “interested” in the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, would be an intriguing landing spot for Wilson. Given that a 36-year-old Wilson probably would not be a long-term solution at QB, Tennessee could opt to select a young signal-caller to groom behind the veteran.

Wilson missed the first six games of last season due to injury. Upon his return, Wilson started the remaining 11 games for the Steelers and threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

There have been rumblings about Pittsburgh wanting either Wilson or Justin Fields back. With Fields headed to a different AFC team, the remaining QB-needy teams may be giving Wilson a call sooner rather than later.