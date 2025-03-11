Justin Fields had epic celebration in Dubai after landing Jets deal

Justin Fields was more than ready to celebrate his newly minted pact with the New York Jets.

After being linked to the Jets earlier this month, Gang Green signed Fields to a 2-year contract worth $40 million with $30 million in guaranteed salary.

The deal may not be Josh Allen extension money, but it does represent a significant bump in earnings for Fields. In his first four NFL seasons, Fields earned a combined $18.9 million from the rookie contract he signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021. His new deal offers the Ohio State alum the opportunity to make more than double that in just two years.

The man was clearly in a joyous mood after the deal broke. The 26-year-old was spotted celebrating at a restaurant in Dubai as waiters wielding knives danced around with sparkling bottles of champagne.

Justin Fields celebrating his new Jets deal in Dubai

Beyond the huge windfall he’d set to gain from his new Jets contract, Fields also has a lot to be ecstatic about on the field. After serving primarily as a backup to Russell Wilson on the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Fields gets his shot at another starting job with a big-market franchise. The deal also reunites Fields with his former Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson.

In 10 games (6 starts) last season, Fields threw for 1,106 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 289 yards with 5 touchdowns.