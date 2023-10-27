Brian Daboll has bizarre exchange with reporter over Daniel Jones injury

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll raised some questions on Friday due to his evasive answers when asked about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Daboll was asked about the status of Jones, who has been sidelined for two games due to a neck injury. The Giants coach had previously expressed optimism that Jones would be back quickly, but sounded quite different when speaking Friday.

Daboll repeatedly said Jones was “getting better” and the team would “see where he is next week,” even when pressed about whether Jones would be back in 2023. The coach did concede that his statements were less declarative than they had been previously, when Daboll had said Jones would be back.

Here is Brian Daboll being questioned on whether Giants QB Daniel Jones will play again this season … so you can read and read between the lines for yourselves. 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/1kDA9YC0q1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 27, 2023

Obviously, Daboll’s answers are going to spark some significant concern. He had been optimistic that Jones would not miss time when the injury initially occurred, which obviously has not turned out to be the case. If he is this evasive on whether Jones will play again at all in 2023, that is not a great sign.

Jones had just two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games this season. Tyrod Taylor has replaced him for the last two weeks.