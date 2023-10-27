 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 27, 2023

Brian Daboll has bizarre exchange with reporter over Daniel Jones injury

October 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll raised some questions on Friday due to his evasive answers when asked about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Daboll was asked about the status of Jones, who has been sidelined for two games due to a neck injury. The Giants coach had previously expressed optimism that Jones would be back quickly, but sounded quite different when speaking Friday.

Daboll repeatedly said Jones was “getting better” and the team would “see where he is next week,” even when pressed about whether Jones would be back in 2023. The coach did concede that his statements were less declarative than they had been previously, when Daboll had said Jones would be back.

Obviously, Daboll’s answers are going to spark some significant concern. He had been optimistic that Jones would not miss time when the injury initially occurred, which obviously has not turned out to be the case. If he is this evasive on whether Jones will play again at all in 2023, that is not a great sign.

Jones had just two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games this season. Tyrod Taylor has replaced him for the last two weeks.

Article Tags

Brian DabollDaniel JonesNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus