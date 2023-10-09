Giants provide update on Daniel Jones’ neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game late after suffering a neck injury on a sack, but it sounds like he has a good chance of avoiding missed time.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he is “optimistic” that Jones will be able to play in next Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, even though the quarterback did not return to the team’s Week 5 game after exiting.

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll told reporters that the team is “optimistic” about Daniel Jones being able to play Sunday night vs. Buffalo despite his neck injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Jones got hurt late in a blowout, so the Giants saw little point in trying to get him back in. The injury did not look great (video here), but it seems the quarterback dodged anything serious.

Jones has struggled mightily so far in 2023, with six interceptions to two touchdowns in five games. Part of that is down to some horrendous offensive line play, as Jones has also been sacked 28 times during that span.