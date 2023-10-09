 Skip to main content
Giants provide update on Daniel Jones’ neck injury

October 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Daniel Jones throwing a pass

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game late after suffering a neck injury on a sack, but it sounds like he has a good chance of avoiding missed time.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he is “optimistic” that Jones will be able to play in next Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, even though the quarterback did not return to the team’s Week 5 game after exiting.

Jones got hurt late in a blowout, so the Giants saw little point in trying to get him back in. The injury did not look great (video here), but it seems the quarterback dodged anything serious.

Jones has struggled mightily so far in 2023, with six interceptions to two touchdowns in five games. Part of that is down to some horrendous offensive line play, as Jones has also been sacked 28 times during that span.

