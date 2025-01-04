 Skip to main content
Report reveals Giants’ stance on Brian Daboll firing

January 4, 2025
by Grey Papke
Brian DabollNew York Giants
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are one of the more intriguing teams of the offseason, as changes could be coming after a poor season. Speculation suggests head coach Brian Daboll could wind up being one of those changes.

Chatter around the NFL suggests that Daboll will be let go by the Giants, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. General manager Joe Schoen is expected to be retained.

Russini notes that, by contrast, many within the Giants’ building believe Daboll will get another season, including the coach himself. No decision is believed to have been made yet by owner John Mara.

There have been reports that Mara is still a believer in Daboll, which could save the head coach. The Giants are 3-13, however, and it would be presumptuous to assume anyone is safe after a season that has produced that sort of result.

Daboll led the Giants to the NFC Divisional round in his first year as head coach in 2022. The team has gotten worse every year since, however, culminating in a dreadful 2024 season that included the release of starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Whether Daboll gets another season and a chance to work with whoever the team’s next quarterback is remains to be seen.

