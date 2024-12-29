Report sheds light on Brian Daboll’s future with Giants

The New York Giants have lost 10 straight games entering into Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but it sounds like there is a good chance head coach Brian Daboll will keep his job.

In their latest glimpse into the upcoming NFL head coach hiring cycle, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicated that Giants owner and CEO John Mara still believes in Daboll. There remains a feeling around the NFL that Mara is not inclined to fire Daboll or Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Mara said after the Giants’ 2-5 start that he did not anticipate making a head coach or GM change this year. He probably did not think his team would go on to lose eight consecutive games after that, however.

The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones this season. They are in position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they need a new quarterback. They hired Daboll because he is an offensive-minded coach who previously had success working with Josh Allen.

Jones was already the quarterback in New York when Daboll took over, so perhaps Mara will give Daboll and Schoen and opportunity to draft and develop a QB together.

Daboll led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season as head coach in 2022. New York then went 6-11 last year and is 2-13 this season.

One thing is for certain — Mara looked disgusted when he was shown on TV during the Giants’ latest blowout loss. It would not be a shock if his feelings have changed since earlier in the season.