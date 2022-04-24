Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that.

Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.

Omar: “…you asked me to dig which QB Brian Flores wanted to draft, instead of Tua.. it was Jordan Love…” pic.twitter.com/zlGyW2Qe3T — Tili (@tili____) April 22, 2022

“He’s never been a Tua guy, never advocated for Tua, never really wanted Tua,” Kelly said.

The rift between Flores and Tagovailoa is believed to be one of the reasons the Dolphins fired the coach. Tagovailoa recently hinted that he did not have a good relationship with Flores with some comments he made about Miami’s new coaching staff.

If Flores wanted to draft Love, that could mean he totally disagreed with Miami’s approach in the 2020 draft. The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Love at No. 26 overall. The Dolphins had three first-round picks that year. They took Tagovailoa at No. 5, offensive tackle at No. 18, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at 30th overall. Flores may have preferred to wait on a quarterback and target another player with the fifth pick.