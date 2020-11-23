Andy Reid had perfect comment about Chiefs’ comeback win

It would have been reasonable for the Kansas City Chiefs to get conservative on their final drive Sunday night and try to play for overtime, but Andy Reid says he never gave it a thought. His rationale for that was quite simple.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 1:41 remaining in the game after the Las Vegas Raiders took a 31-28 lead. With just one timeout and a drive beginning at their own 25-yard line, it would not have been a surprise if the Chiefs played for a field goal and overtime. Reid told reporters why he did not consider that.

“I’ve got Pat Mahomes,” the coach said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “You give me a minute and a half and I’m pretty good right there. We can roll. I’d take him over everybody and I’m lucky to have him.”

Not only did the Chiefs score a touchdown, but Mahomes’ 22-yard strike to Travis Kelce came with 28 seconds remaining. Kansas City needed just over a minute and one timeout to score, which is another reminder of how explosive their offense can be.

Believe it or not, Mahomes had never thrown a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of a game prior to Sunday night. The former MVP admitted he was thinking field goal until the Chiefs got to within striking distance of the end zone.

“There are steps. The first step is to try to get into field goal range,” Mahomes said. “Once we got into field goal range we still had some time left. I was hoping we had a couple of shots into the end zone.”

It’s no wonder Reid had such a fantastic way of celebrating Mahomes’ record contract extension a few months ago. Having a quarterback who can take his team the length of the field in just over a minute with the game on the line is a luxury. Reid has no problem letting us know how fortunate he feels.