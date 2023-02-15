Brian Flores makes surprising admission about taking Vikings job

Brian Flores accepted the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job even though he was technically still in the frame for a head coaching position.

Flores said Wednesday that he had not been ruled out of contention for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching position when he chose to accept the Vikings’ offer based on a “gut feeling.”

Brian Flores confirms he turned down the Arizona Cardinals head coaching opportunity to instead become defensive coordinator of the Vikings. "Gut feeling." — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) February 15, 2023

To be clear, there is no suggestion that Flores was explicitly offered the Arizona job. However, he is saying he had not been told he was no longer a candidate when he decided to take the Minnesota job.

Perhaps that is a surprise, but Flores may have seen where things were trending. The Cardinals delayed their coaching search until after the Super Bowl and ultimately hired Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, which may have been the plan all along. Flores may have had an inkling of that and decided there was no use hanging around and waiting for a position he probably wasn’t going to get.

Flores was wanted by more than one team in the defensive coordinator role. The Vikings won the race and will be happy to have him.