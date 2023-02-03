Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position.

The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Flores spent this past season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021 prior to that. Flores went 24-25 over the three seasons in Miami and was fired despite having consecutive winning seasons.

Flores, 41, made headlines when he sued the Dolphins for alleged racial discrimination. His lawsuit led the league to make widespread changes to the hiring processes for teams to create more opportunities for minority candidates.

One team interviewed Flores for a head coach job this offseason. If nothing comes of that, the Denver defensive coordinator job should be a very appealing one for him.