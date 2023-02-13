Cardinals reportedly have good reason for bizarre coaching search

The Arizona Cardinals have been questioned over their rather unusual coaching search, but it turns out they have their reasons for going about things the way they have.

The Cardinals’ process has to do with timing and the NFL’s interview rules, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort landed the job in January and came in with a list of coaches he wanted to speak to, but by that point, the window for first interviews with coaches still in the playoffs had shut.

As a result, Ossenfort had to wait to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon until the Eagles were out of the playoffs. That did not happen until they lost the Super Bowl, which put the Cardinals’ search on hold.

It is no coincidence that reports about the Cardinals interviewing Gannon emerged right before the Super Bowl. This has been in their plans for weeks, and it suggests that he has a strong chance of getting the job.