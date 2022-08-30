 Skip to main content
Brian Robinson takes big step in recovery after being shot

August 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times on Sunday, but his recovery appears to be going as well as he could have hoped.

Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday. He was scheduled to meet with Commanders team doctors on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s John Keim. At this point, Washington remains optimistic that the former Alabama star will still be able to play this season.

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening. He underwent surgery at a local hospital and indicated on social media that it went well. The fact that he was released from the hospital the next day is a great sign.

Police shared some wild details from the incident and are seeking help looking for the suspects. Authorities released photos from a nearby surveillance camera that show the suspects and the car they used to flee the scene.

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played at Alabama from 2017-2021 and finally became a starter last season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and was projected to have a significant role with Washington this season.

