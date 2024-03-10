 Skip to main content
Brock Purdy has big personal news

March 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Brock Purdy throws in warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy may not have gotten a Super Bowl ring this year, but he is at least getting another kind of ring.

TMZ reports that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy married longtime girlfriend Jenna Brandt in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. The couple got engaged last summmer and tied the knot this weekend with roughly 350 guests in attendance.

You can see the pictures that TMZ shared of the wedding here.

Additionally, here are some photos that Purdy and Brandt have posted of each other on Instagram.

It has been an eventful last year or so for the former Mr. Irrelevant Purdy. In his first full season as starting quarterback of the 49ers, Purdy blossomed into an MVP candidate and led San Francisco to their first Super Bowl appearance in over a decade. Purdy can also now say that he is a married man after officially saying his “I do’s” with Brandt, who is a former college volleyball player.

