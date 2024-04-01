 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 1, 2024

Brock Purdy nearly doubled his salary via NFL compensation program

April 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brock Purdy throws in warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is probably the best value in the NFL when comparing his actual salary to his production. Thanks to one NFL program, however, the disparity between income and production is a bit less ridiculous.

The NFL released the figures of its annual performance-based pay distribution on Monday, and Purdy made out quite well. The 49ers quarterback will receive $739,795 as part of the program, which aims to compensate low-salaried overperforming players with additional money based on their playing time and salary figures.

Purdy is not even the highest-ranked 49er on the list — that honor goes to cornerback Deommodore Lenoir — but it’s still a huge salary boost for Purdy. His base salary last season was just $985,000, so the additional paycheck will boost his income by roughly 75 percent.

Purdy will be eligible for a new contract in a year which should put any financial issues to rest. He caught a bad break from a financial perspective when he was drafted, but this will help diminish that until he inevitably gets the chance to sign a mega-contract.

Article Tags

Brock Purdy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus