Brock Purdy nearly doubled his salary via NFL compensation program

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is probably the best value in the NFL when comparing his actual salary to his production. Thanks to one NFL program, however, the disparity between income and production is a bit less ridiculous.

The NFL released the figures of its annual performance-based pay distribution on Monday, and Purdy made out quite well. The 49ers quarterback will receive $739,795 as part of the program, which aims to compensate low-salaried overperforming players with additional money based on their playing time and salary figures.

New #Jets G John Simpson led the way in performance-based pay this past season. #49ers QB Brock Purdy, who is in line for a much bigger payday eventually, clocks in at No. 24. pic.twitter.com/eOhh1Qvsjj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2024

Purdy is not even the highest-ranked 49er on the list — that honor goes to cornerback Deommodore Lenoir — but it’s still a huge salary boost for Purdy. His base salary last season was just $985,000, so the additional paycheck will boost his income by roughly 75 percent.

Purdy will be eligible for a new contract in a year which should put any financial issues to rest. He caught a bad break from a financial perspective when he was drafted, but this will help diminish that until he inevitably gets the chance to sign a mega-contract.