 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 11, 2024

The one downside to Brock Purdy being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant

February 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brock Purdy throws in warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy’s rise from Mr. Irrelevant to a Super Bowl quarterback is well documented. While it makes for a great story, Purdy’s selection came with one big drawback.

Had Purdy gone undrafted in 2022, he would have been eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter points out, however, being selected at all will delay that eligibility for a year, meaning Purdy will not be extension-eligible until the end of next season.

It is always possible that Purdy could have signed elsewhere had he gone undrafted, which may have completely changed his story. However, if he wound up with the 49ers and everything else was the same, he would be in line for a massive payday this offseason. That payday will likely still come, but a year later than it would have otherwise.

Even at the start of this season, Purdy’s status as the 49ers’ starter was seemingly not set in stone. Those doubts are gone now. He has big money coming his way — even if he could have gotten it sooner.

Article Tags

Brock Purdy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus