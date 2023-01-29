Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the Eagles challenged and the call was changed to a fumble.

The turnover may not have been as costly for the Niners as the injury. Purdy hurt his arm on the play and had to come out of the game.

Purdy was replaced by veteran backup Josh Johnson. The 49ers announced that Purdy was questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Purdy entered the season as the 49ers’ third-string quarterback. He took over as the team’s starter following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The lost fumble on Sunday was the first of his career, which is a reminder of how steady the former Iowa State star has been all year.