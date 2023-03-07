Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery finally gets scheduled

Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery has finally been scheduled.

Purdy is scheduled to undergo an operation on his elbow performed by Dr. Keith Meister on Friday in the Dallas area.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was originally scheduled to undergo surgery on his elbow on Feb. 22, but Dr. Meister delayed the surgery due to inflammation in the quarterback’s elbow.

Purdy suffered his elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29. Not only did Purdy get hurt in that game, but backup Josh Johnson also suffered a concussion.

Purdy’s recovery timeline is expected to be six months, but that depends on how the surgery goes. Purdy and the 49ers are hoping the plan will remain for him to have an internal brace and UCL repair.

Purdy would have been in line to compete with Trey Lance for the 49ers’ starting quarterback job, but now he likely won’t be ready until after the start of the season. Accordingly, the 49ers are now exploring options for adding a veteran quarterback in free agency.