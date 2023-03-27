Brock Purdy wearing massive brace following elbow surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent elbow surgery earlier this month, and let’s just say it would be tough to miss him if you saw him out in public.

A fan took a photo with Purdy over the weekend, and the former Iowa State star was seen wearing a massive brace on his right elbow.

Purdy had surgery on his UCL after he hurt his throwing arm in San Francisco’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The procedure involved an internal brace, so Purdy’s right arm is loaded with braces at the moment.

The expectation is that Purdy will begin throwing in about three months and should make a full recovery in six months. He likely will miss the start of the 2023 season.

The 49ers signed a notable veteran quarterback this offseason. They also still have Trey Lance, who entered last season as their starter, on the roster.