Broncos coach arrested for alleged assault on police officer

Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of assaulting a police officer.

According to jail records that were obtained by Mike Klis of 9News, Wilhoite was booked into the downtown Denver jail on Sunday on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer. Wilhoite was due to appear in Denver County court on Monday morning.

The alleged incident took place after Wilhoite dropped someone off at Denver International Airport on Sunday, Klis reports. Police have yet to release further details.

A Broncos spokesperson said in a statement that the team is “aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Wilhoite was hired by the Broncos as outside linebackers coach when Sean Payton was named head coach prior to the 2023 season. The 38-year-old had previously worked as an assistant under Payton with the New Orleans Saints. Wilhoite also spent two years as a linebackers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers before reuniting with Payton in Denver.

Wilhoite played linebacker in the NFL for six-plus seasons from 2011-2017. He went undrafted in 2011 and then signed with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League before landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilhoite spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers and then finished with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He started 45 games over his final four seasons and had 298 total tackles in his career.