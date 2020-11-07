Did Broncos troll Colin Cowherd with dance video?

The Denver Broncos may be leaning into the criticism they’re getting from one media figure after some of their recent celebrations.

On Friday, the Broncos’ Twitter account posted an extended video of several members of the team dancing during practice. The caption included additional encouragement to “bust a move.”

The timing was not lost on a lot of people. It came after FS1 host Colin Cowherd trashed quarterback Drew Lock for dancing after leading the Broncos to a shocking comeback win over the Chargers. To many, this post looked like the Broncos making clear Lock had their support.

Lock himself had this pretty laid-back response to Cowherd’s criticism. It’s pretty clear nobody in the organization is worrying too much about what the host might have to say.