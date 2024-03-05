Broncos star appears to send message with social media activity

The Denver Broncos officially moved on from Russell Wilson on Monday, and many fans are now wondering if wide receiver Courtland Sutton will be next.

Sutton posted on X on Tuesday for the first time since Christmas. He had a cryptic two-word message that simply said “another one…”

Another one… — Courtland Sutton♠️ (@SuttonCourtland) March 5, 2024

There is no way of knowing what that means, but Sutton also made a significant change to his profile. He removed all references to the Broncos and wrote “God fearing man on a mission. what’s next?” in his bio.

Courtland Sutton has removed all Broncos affiliation from his Twitter account 👀 pic.twitter.com/m9sjKCCkqA — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) March 5, 2024

Again, that could mean anything. But many took it as a sign that Sutton wants out of Denver and is wondering what the next chapter of his career will bring.

Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors for a while. He remained in Denver for head coach Sean Payton’s first season last year and was plenty productive, finishing with 59 catches for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

Sutton is set to count more than $17 million against the salary cap next season, so it is possible the Broncos might look to trade him. They could certainly use the relief with all the money they have to eat after releasing Wilson.