Report: Ravens nearly traded for 1 veteran WR before signing Odell Beckham

The Baltimore Ravens apparently had another move lined up before signing Odell Beckham as a free agent.

The Ravens looked everywhere for a high-quality wide receiver during the offseason, and appeared to be on the verge of trading for one. The Ravens believed they were closing in on a trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but the Broncos backed out after deciding to hold on to Sutton, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

When that deal fell through, the Ravens ultimately gave in to Beckham’s contract demands and signed the wide receiver to a one-year deal.

The report illustrates how desperate the Ravens were to get a real No. 1 receiver for Lamar Jackson to work with. It also suggests that the Broncos, as had been reported, were willing to at least listen to offers for their top receivers. The decision not to trade Sutton suggests they are ultimately content to keep their current group in place.

The 27-year-old Sutton caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns for Denver in 2022.