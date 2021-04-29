Report: Broncos could trade Drew Lock in this scenario

As teams continue to assess the quarterback situation ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft, one name could come on the market depending on how things go.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, there is a “strong perception” that the Denver Broncos could put quarterback Drew Lock on the trade block as soon as Friday. However, that comes with a major if — the Broncos are likely to do it only if they can land Justin Fields or Trey Lance in the draft.

Breer mentions the Minnesota Vikings, a team with a need for a cheap, developmental backup quarterback, as a possible trade partner.

The big question is how likely it is that the Broncos land a quarterback. The answer may fundamentally be that it’s possible, but not likely. We know that three of the top four quarterbacks will be off the board three picks in, while the Broncos aren’t on the board until No. 9. If Lance or Fields were to start falling past four, it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t get past the Carolina Panthers, and that’s assuming no team traded up to nab whichever was available. Maybe the Broncos would do that, but they already made a trade for a quarterback this week.

If anything, it sounds like the Broncos will have the chance to trade down in the draft if they want to. Whatever the case, it’s clear some new names could hit the trade market depending on how the first round progresses on Thursday.