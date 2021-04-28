Teddy Bridgewater traded from Panthers to Broncos

The Denver Broncos have made their move to acquire long-awaited quarterback competition for Drew Lock.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. The Panthers will also pick up part of Bridgewater’s salary as per the terms of the deal.

Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract to finalize the deal to Denver, which now has competition for Drew Lock … and options with the No. 9 pick. https://t.co/R7ryftKY6T — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

Notably, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the trade does not necessarily mean Denver will not take a quarterback in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick there.

Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported. Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source. Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

While it’s not yet clear what the Broncos’ vision is for Bridgewater, it’s doubtful they’d make this move if they weren’t prepared to give the veteran quarterback the chance to start. After all, Bridgewater had made clear that he was unhappy with his status in Carolina after the Panthers brought in Sam Darnold to supplant him as starter.

This represents a pretty clear signal that the Broncos aren’t satisfied with Lock as well. A quote from his coach earlier in the offseason made that clear, and foreshadowed this move.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games for Carolina in 2020.