Teddy Bridgewater traded from Panthers to Broncos

April 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos have made their move to acquire long-awaited quarterback competition for Drew Lock.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. The Panthers will also pick up part of Bridgewater’s salary as per the terms of the deal.

Notably, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the trade does not necessarily mean Denver will not take a quarterback in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick there.

While it’s not yet clear what the Broncos’ vision is for Bridgewater, it’s doubtful they’d make this move if they weren’t prepared to give the veteran quarterback the chance to start. After all, Bridgewater had made clear that he was unhappy with his status in Carolina after the Panthers brought in Sam Darnold to supplant him as starter.

This represents a pretty clear signal that the Broncos aren’t satisfied with Lock as well. A quote from his coach earlier in the offseason made that clear, and foreshadowed this move.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games for Carolina in 2020.

.

