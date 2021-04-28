Report: Broncos receiving ‘significant interest’ in No. 9 pick

The top of the NFL Draft continues to look unsettled, with the potential for major upheaval during Thursday’s first round.

The latest buzz centers around the Denver Broncos, who hold the No. 9 overall pick. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Broncos have received “significant interest” from other teams that are interested in acquiring the selection.

I’m told there is significant interest from other teams in the #Broncos pick at 9. https://t.co/pZCVuZHAHN — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 28, 2021

What isn’t clear is how willing the Broncos are to make a move. After trading for a quarterback on Wednesday, their need at that position is no longer quite as glaring. Subsequently, they’re set up perfectly to get one of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft if they stay put.

There are multiple teams in the top ten linked to potential trades. None of them may end up pulling the trigger, but things stand to get wild if even one or two do.