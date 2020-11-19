Broncos DC Ed Donatell had to be hospitalized with COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is at home and recovering from COVID-19, but he did not have an easy time with the virus.

The 63-year-old tested positive on Oct. 31 and missed the Broncos’ Week 8 game against the Chargers. He was taken to the hospital last week, Denver’s media relations representative shared on Wednesday.

Ed Donatell is at home recovering after being taken to the hospital last week for COVID-19-related symptoms. Ed is feeling much better, starting to participate in virtual mtgs & doing light physical activity. Ed is grateful for the support & looks forward to rejoining the team! https://t.co/0OB0PJlh7F — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) November 18, 2020

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Donatell was originally taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Broncos DC Ed Donatell is on the mend to point he took a walk around the neighborhood today.

He was taken to local hospital as precaution last week so medical people could monitor his levels. Back home since Sunday. Battling virus since Oct. 31 but on road to recovery. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 18, 2020

Donatell being able to participate in virtual meetings now is a good sign about his recovery.

Donatell has served as defensive coordinator for the Packers and Falcons prior to his time with the Broncos. This is his third coaching stint with Denver. He has a long history of coaching defensive backs in the NFL and college, in addition to his work as defensive coordinator.