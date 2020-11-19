 Skip to main content
Broncos DC Ed Donatell had to be hospitalized with COVID-19

November 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is at home and recovering from COVID-19, but he did not have an easy time with the virus.

The 63-year-old tested positive on Oct. 31 and missed the Broncos’ Week 8 game against the Chargers. He was taken to the hospital last week, Denver’s media relations representative shared on Wednesday.

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Donatell was originally taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Donatell being able to participate in virtual meetings now is a good sign about his recovery.

Donatell has served as defensive coordinator for the Packers and Falcons prior to his time with the Broncos. This is his third coaching stint with Denver. He has a long history of coaching defensive backs in the NFL and college, in addition to his work as defensive coordinator.

