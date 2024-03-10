Broncos legend obliterates Jerry Jeudy after his trade to Browns

Denver Broncos legend Mark Schlereth took a victory lap after news broke that his former team had traded away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The Broncos on Saturday shipped Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a relatively meager return.

After the trade went public, it didn’t take long before the outspoken Schlereth shared his thoughts on Jeudy. The 3-time Super Bowl champion lambasted the former Broncos first-round pick, calling Jeudy a bust and listing down what made the Alabama alum a subpar football player.

“He’s just not a great football player. Doesn’t run secondary routes well to attract coverage. Drops the football. Doesn’t block. Good riddance. Listen, that’s not the kind of player you need in Denver to rebuild this thing. I, for one, am glad he’s gone.

“I’ll never forget you, Jimmy Jeudy. All the best,” Schlereth ended, intentionally misremembering Jeudy’s first name.

Broncos trade former 1st round pick Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland for a 5th and 6th round pick. pic.twitter.com/HZj77ouiCu — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) March 9, 2024

Schlereth, now an NFL analyst for FOX, has remained vocal about the Broncos’ affairs of late. The 58-year-old was spot-on with one Broncos prediction he made last October.

It’s hard to argue that Schlereth was completely wrong about Jeudy, who has yet to live up to his first-round billing since he entered the league in 2020.

In 16 games last season, Jeudy caught 54 passes for 758 yards with 2 touchdowns. Jeudy has arguably generated more headlines for off-field drama rather than his play with the Broncos over the past year.