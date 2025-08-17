Broncos broadcast falls for fake Micah Parsons quote

The Denver Broncos’ preseason broadcast fell for a fake quote attributed to Micah Parsons during Saturday’s game.

Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, the Denver-produced broadcast showed a prepared graphic containing a comment Parsons supposedly made about wanting to be traded to Denver. In the quote, which was claimed to be from Parsons’ podcast, Parsons supposedly called the Broncos his “dream destination” and said they “already got the best defense in the league and they have a real chance at a Super Bowl.”

The telecast had a whole graphic prepared with the quote, and made an entire segment out of it.

I had to dig up this clip to make sure it was 100% real and the clip makes it even funnier. They had a whole report set up and everything for something Micah Parsons never said.



Broncos producers should be embarrassed. I’m cackling. https://t.co/5Z1l4TsrG2 pic.twitter.com/kYdUcaD8Xs — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) August 17, 2025

There was just one problem: Parsons never said this. The origin of the fake quote was an X user who made the whole thing up, posted it, and added a professional-looking graphic to try to legitimize it.

#Cowboys superstar edge @MicahhParsons11 on possibly playing for the Broncos:



“My dream destination? Denver. I would love to play for the Broncos. They already got the best defense in the league and they have a real chance at a Super Bowl.”



(Via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/QCwziniHf2 — Normie 🪓 (@EpicNormie__) August 14, 2025

Perhaps the worst part is that the quote does not pass even a basic level of scrutiny. While the podcast is real, Parsons has not released a new episode of it in six months. It takes virtually no effort to find that out, either, suggesting someone working on this broadcast did not put in the bare minimum of effort to verify the veracity of the quote.

Parsons has been fairly quiet since he demanded a trade from the Cowboys. The closest he has come to sharing a preferred destination was a fairly indirect comment about teaming up with another player. He certainly has not publicly named other teams as preferred landing spots.

This is hardly the first time a professional organization has fallen for a fake social media quote. It might be one of the more embarrassing ones, though.