Aaron Donald thinking of teaming up with Micah Parsons

The Los Angeles Rams have been mentioned as a possible destination for Micah Parsons if the Dallas Cowboys trade him. In that scenario, they might get an unexpected bonus addition.

Former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald suggested he would consider making a comeback if the Rams got Parsons. In an Instagram comment, Donald wrote that he might have to “get in football shape.”

Parsons responded by saying “don’t tell me info like that” and tagging his agent.

Micah's response: "Man!!! Don't tell me info like that!!" — while tagging his agent.

Donald retired after the 2023 season, but is still just 34 years old. Despite that, he probably is not totally serious. He has previously said that he does not miss playing, and lacks the passion that would be required for him to make a comeback.

Still, it’s hard not to dream of the possibilities of a defensive line featuring Parsons and Donald. Donald alone is one of the best to ever play at his position, while Parsons has 52.5 sacks in just four NFL seasons. Opponents would struggle to contain them.

Parsons has requested a trade from the Cowboys as talks over a new contract have stalled. The Cowboys have maintained they will not trade Parsons, and that fans should not be concerned about the star edge rusher’s future with the organization.