ESPN burned by fake Ja Morant quote

A parody Twitter account continues to wreak havoc on ESPN and its on-air production.

ESPN on Monday was once again duped by a fake quote from the satirical Twitter account Ballsack Sports. In the fabricated quote, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” if he played in today’s NBA.

Ja Morant says Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” in today’s game—says today’s talent is at all time high. pic.twitter.com/eAGTjfiFQS — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 10, 2022

Morant never actually said that, of course. Like most of the content from Ballsack Sports, the quote was designed to create controversy by seeming realistic. ESPN ran with it and did an entire segment on it.

i know ESPN did not just do an entire segment based on a ja morant “quote” from ballsack sports 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UqihKpMddW — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 11, 2022

If you remember, Stephen A. Smith was duped by a bogus report about the Brooklyn Nets from the same parody account earlier this year. Kevin Durant loved every second of it and was quick to troll Smith.

Morant was among those who mocked ESPN over the blunder.

This time was a little different. If you notice, ESPN attributed Morant’s quote to a Bleacher Report interview. The producers who put the segment together obviously confused the fake Ballsack Sports quote with some actual comments Morant made about Jordan recently. Morant told Bleacher Report that he is confident he could have “cooked” M.J. if the two played against one another.

"I would've cooked him too" 😂@JaMorant is confident he would've beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

That doesn’t make it less embarrassing for ESPN. Several of their producers and on-air personalities have now been “sacked,” as they call it. When will they learn?