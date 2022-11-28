Broncos’ Mike Purcell answers whether locker room is divided

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell appeared to angrily confront Russell Wilson during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, which has led to more questions about whether the team’s locker room is divided. Purcell offered his take after the game.

Purcell shouted something at Wilson as he was walking off the field following one Denver’s defensive stops on Sunday. His body language made it seem like he was not happy with the quarterback (video here). Following the Broncos’ 23-10 loss, Purcell was asked if there is division in the locker room between offensive players and defensive players.

Mike Purcell was asked if there is division in the Broncos' locker room with the offense and defense: "We've got no choice but to be together. We're all in this together and that's the bottom line." — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 28, 2022

“We’ve got no choice but to be together. We’re all in this together and that’s the bottom line,” Purcell said.

That is not exactly a ringing endorsement of Wilson or Denver’s offense, but Purcell clearly had no interest in throwing his teammates under the bus.

Wilson was asked about Purcell shouting at him, and he insisted there is “no animosity there at all. Wilson said Purcell was just telling him the team had to pick things up, and the quarterback agreed.

The Broncos have had one of the best defenses in the NFL all season. Their offense, which is now averaging just 14.3 points per game, remains the worst in the NFL.

Wilson insisted a month ago that there was no division in Denver’s locker room. Even if that is true, it would only be human nature for players on one of the league’s best defenses to be frustrated that their team’s offense is so terrible.