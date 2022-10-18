Russell Wilson answers 1 big question about Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, and many have wondered if they are already having locker room issues. Russell Wilson insists that is not the case.

Following Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Wilson was asked if frustration is mounting with the defense playing so well and offense struggling. He said everyone is still on the same page even after a 2-4 start to the season.

“We don’t have division in our locker room,” Wilson said, per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn’t go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. The line, the receivers, the running backs, the defense, the defensive line, the linebackers and our safeties and corners, everybody was playing for each other and we felt like we could have won the game.”

The Broncos certainly could have won the game. They were unable to convert a 3rd-and-1 situation on their first possession of overtime and had to punt. The play-calling from first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been questionable all season, and Monday night was no exception.

Wilson completed his first 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. Any thoughts of Denver’s offense being fixed quickly faded after that. Wilson finished 15/28 for 188 yards and the score. Wilson tweaked his hamstring in the game and has been battling another injury, but Denver’s offense looked just as bad when he was healthy.

The Broncos are averaging 15.2 points per game, which is last in the NFL. If they cannot find ways to score, it will only be human nature for their defensive players and coaches to start getting frustrated. Managing those frustrations will be one of Hackett’s most challenging tasks.