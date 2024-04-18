Broncos open to aggressive move in NFL Draft?

Add the Denver Broncos to the list of teams that could be aggressive in the NFL Draft.

Broncos general manager George Paton hinted Thursday that the Broncos might be willing to make a big move to trade up in the NFL Draft if the right situation presented itself. Paton added that the Broncos would seriously look at a move if they felt like they had the opportunity to get a quarterback that would “change the landscape” of the organization.

“If it’s a player you think can change the landscape of your organization going forward, like a quarterback, then you do whatever it takes to get him,” Paton said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “If there’s a consensus in the building, the love in the building, you’re aggressive and you try to get him. It doesn’t mean you’re gonna get him, but you try. So we’re open to everything. We’re wide open.”

Paton is quite explicit here in linking the Broncos to a possible move up for a quarterback. There are plenty of lingering questions, though. The first is whether the Broncos, who currently sit at No. 12, would be willing to trade a lot of picks and gamble on another quarterback after the ill-fated Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos are also highly unlikely to be the only team looking to possibly move into the top four.

For now, Denver’s only real quarterback option is Jarrett Stidham, leaving him with a short-term and long-term need at the position. Coach Sean Payton is also open to possibly moving up, but whether they can realistically do it for someone they like remains to be seen.