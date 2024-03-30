Reporter hints at Vikings potentially making huge QB move

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback position appears to be in flux. Could the team make a big move to change that soon?

The Vikings earlier this month signed Sam Darnold to serve as a bridge QB following the departure of Kirk Cousins. Minnesota has since loaded up on draft capital and could be in prime position to trade up for one of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top signal callers.

Signs point to the Vikings’ big target being North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

During a Friday appearance on “SportsCenter,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler called the Vikings the “perfect scenario” for Maye. Fowler added that “there’s a belief among some teams that Minnesota could try to trade up” to acquire Maye.

The Vikings own the 11th and 23rd picks in the upcoming draft. In order to be in position to draft Maye, Minnesota would likely need to package the picks with additional assets and acquire a top-3 pick.

However, there have been some rumblings of late that another QB has overtaken Maye on several teams’ draft boards.

The Vikings were recently linked to the Arizona Cardinals, who own the 4th overall pick. Perhaps Maye’s recent slide could make him fall to fourth after being a consensus top-3 pick throughout most of the year.