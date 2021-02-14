Report: Broncos ‘not sold’ on Drew Lock

Drew Lock was inconsistent at best in his first full season as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, and there have been some questions about whether the team is committed to him going forward. According to one report, 2021 may be the former Missouri star’s final chance to prove himself.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said this week that there was buzz at the Senior Bowl that some with the Broncos are down on Lock. The concern is that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense could be too complicated for the QB.

“I have heard everything from ‘people are not sold on Drew Lock’ to ‘people are down on Drew Lock’. What I found out at the Senior Bowl is the Denver Broncos had to kind of slim down the playbook, take things out of the playbook that Drew Lock can’t run,” Pauline said, via Nick Kendell of Mile High Huddle. “They (the Broncos’ offensive coaching staff) almost had to dummy down the playbook so Drew Lock can handle it. That’s a major concern.”

Pauline added that 2021 will be a make-or-break year for Lock and that some people at the Senior Bowl envision the Broncos moving on from the former second-round pick.

Lock had 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his second NFL season. He started out rough and played a lot better down the stretch, but Denver’s schedule was much weaker over the latter half of the season.

The Broncos made one major organizational change this offseason that may not bode well for Lock’s future with the team. They have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Deshaun Watson. If they have an opportunity to acquire Watson, the decision to move on from Lock will be easy.