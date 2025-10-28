Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz had two awesome pancake blocks on same play

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz has made a career of steamrolling opposing players, and he unleashed one of his most vicious pancake blocks to date during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Broncos rookie running back R.J. Harvey scored three touchdowns to help lead the Broncos to a 44-24 win over the Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Harvey’s first touchdown was an explosive 40-yard run in the first quarter, and it would be an understatement to say Meinerz led the way.

Meinerz helped open up a massive hole for Harvey by pancaking not one, but two Dallas defenders. He first ran through Shemar James like the linebacker was a 8-year-old. Meinerz then threw another vicious block.

You can see another angle:

Quinn Meinerz on RJ Harvey's 1st touchdown run yesterday😤 pic.twitter.com/xEgGeQwQpa — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) October 27, 2025

That first pancake block may have been the most impressive of Meinerz’s career, and that is saying something given his history.

Meinerz, a former third-round pick out of UW-Whitewater, was named a First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career last season. If he continues to make plays like the one we saw against Dallas, he could be headed for the honor again in 2025.