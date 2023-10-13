Broncos release 3-time Pro Bowl player

The Denver Broncos have made another significant change to their roster.

The Broncos have released veteran defensive end Frank Clark, according to multiple reports. Clark on Thursday agreed to a pay cut that reduced his $3.5 million base salary to the veteran minimum of $841,000, likely in an attempt to help facilitate a trade. Denver was unable to find a suitable deal, however.

The #Broncos are releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark, sources say, unable to find a trade partner that all sides are comfortable with. He’ll now be a free agent after playing in just two games for Denver. pic.twitter.com/Bg7HWHmucE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

Clark signed a 1-year, $5.5 million deal with the Broncos back in June. The contract had the potential to be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. He wound up playing in only two games in Denver.

The 30-year-old Clark was with the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons prior to signing with Denver. He made the Pro Bowl in the last three of those, so there should be plenty of teams interested in adding him for the remainder of the year.

Denver fell to 1-5 on the season with their 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night. They are widely expected to be sellers ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. One report this week claimed the Broncos could move on from one of their top wide receivers.