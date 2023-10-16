Broncos could bring in prominent ex-NFL coach as defensive coordinator?

The Denver Broncos have the worst defense in football through six weeks of the season, and there are rumblings that they could hire a well-known former head coach to help address the issues.

Rex Ryan was considered a leading candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job after Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Payton instead chose to hire Vance Joseph. According to Pat McAfee, there has been a lot of talk around the NFL recently about Ryan replacing Joseph.

McAfee said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that he has heard rumors about Payton hiring Ryan, who has been working as an analyst for ESPN since the Buffalo Bills fired him as head coach in 2016.

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC.. Rex Ryan is potentially in the mix #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FYvRkrrc5L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

“The Broncos might be making a change at DC, allegedly. I don’t know when. I’m just getting words (and) messages sent to me. It might be old good teeth himself — Rex Ryan, potentially,” McAfee said. “That name has been in the radar, I guess, for a potential return to defensive coordinating and potentially to the Denver Broncos, allegedly.”

McAfee emphasized that he has no inside information but rather that the rumblings have been growing louder “around the league.”

It certainly is not a stretch to think Ryan could join the Broncos. Denver has allowed an eye-popping 33.3 points and 440.3 total yards per game this season, both of which rank last in the NFL. An argument could be made that Joseph deserves more time, but the results have been bad enough that it would not be a surprise if he is fired in his first season on the job.

Ryan served as a defensive coach for most of his professional coaching career. He was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2008, helping them win the Super Bowl for the 2000 season. Ryan then became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2009. He helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons on the job. He was fired after going 4-12 in the 2014 season.

Ryan was then hired as the head coach of the Bills but only lasted two seasons after going 15-16. He has worked for ESPN since and consistently generates buzz with his hot takes. It would probably take a lot to pry him away from the network.