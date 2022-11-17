 Skip to main content
Broncos respond to wild Russell Wilson claim

November 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the Denver Broncos responded to a wild claim about Russell Wilson’s struggles so far this season.

Tyler Polumbus, a former Broncos offensive lineman, claimed Wednesday that Wilson has been calling audibles that his teammates do not understand because they date back to the quarterback’s time with the Seattle Seahawks. The report spread quickly, particularly in light of the team’s struggles on offense this season.

The claim was firmly denied by at least two people around the team, however. Coach Nathaniel Hackett disputed the claim, while offensive lineman Dalton Risner dubbed it “BS.”

It does seem fairly unlikely that an issue this glaring would go uncorrected for so long, but the Broncos have been such a disaster on offense this year, you never know. Then again, it is not as if anyone in the building would be eager to confirm this if it was true.

Regardless, this is not the sort of topic the Broncos would like to be dealing with right now. Combine it with some of the ridiculous in-game issues they had early in the season and it’s a pretty strong indictment of the entire offensive system.

