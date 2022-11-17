Broncos respond to wild Russell Wilson claim

Members of the Denver Broncos responded to a wild claim about Russell Wilson’s struggles so far this season.

Tyler Polumbus, a former Broncos offensive lineman, claimed Wednesday that Wilson has been calling audibles that his teammates do not understand because they date back to the quarterback’s time with the Seattle Seahawks. The report spread quickly, particularly in light of the team’s struggles on offense this season.

The claim was firmly denied by at least two people around the team, however. Coach Nathaniel Hackett disputed the claim, while offensive lineman Dalton Risner dubbed it “BS.”

Nathaniel Hackett said he hasn't heard about this report "News to me. He does have freedom at the line when he sees certain things to be able to check to them. We've built this system around him, so all the words that he utilizes, some are from the past, some are from the new" https://t.co/AlEfWcR67E — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 17, 2022

I asked LG Dalton Risner in the locker room about the report Russell Wilson has been using #Seahawks checks at the line, confusing the Broncos O-Line, he said “That’s BS. There hasn’t been a single time he’s made a check at the line that we didn’t know what it was.” @KOAColorado — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) November 17, 2022

It does seem fairly unlikely that an issue this glaring would go uncorrected for so long, but the Broncos have been such a disaster on offense this year, you never know. Then again, it is not as if anyone in the building would be eager to confirm this if it was true.

Regardless, this is not the sort of topic the Broncos would like to be dealing with right now. Combine it with some of the ridiculous in-game issues they had early in the season and it’s a pretty strong indictment of the entire offensive system.