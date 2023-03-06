 Skip to main content
Broncos quietly shopping veteran wide receiver?

March 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos may be looking to move on from a notable veteran wide receiver.

NBC Sports fantasy analyst Matthew Berry revealed in a new column that there was some buzz at the NFL Combine regarding Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Berry heard that the Broncos are not actively trying to trade Sutton, but are at least putting out feelers to see if there is a market for him.

It would not be a huge surprise if the Broncos were exploring trades involving some of their receivers. There were some rumors during the season that the Broncos might explore trades involving wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had not put up huge numbers with the team.

Sutton, 27, is entering his sixth NFL season. He had 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns with the Broncos in 2022.

