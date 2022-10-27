Jerry Jeudy to Giants trade rumors heat up

The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store.

The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.

The rumor that keeps popping up is that the team might try to pursue Jerry Jeudy in a trade.

Jeudy was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020 out of Alabama. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017, when Jeudy was a freshman.

Many people who follow and cover the Giants have brought up a potential Jeudy trade.

Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017 when WR Jerry Jeudy was a freshman. So, if the Broncos are making Jeudy available in a trade, Daboll certainly knows the player. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 27, 2022

Yes, with more assets now available for Joe Schoen, he could decide to make a deal by November 1st for a WR; Jerry Jeudy, Chase Claypool, etc. Or, they simply keep them for April. And with more winning, stay in the conversation for a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 27, 2022

If I am the #Giants I am calling the #Broncos to see if Jeudy is available. Former 1st rounder who has had an unstable QB situation his firs 3 seasons, only 23 years old. Cap hits next two years manageable $4-4.8m. Offer a 2nd and 3rd. Jeudy is a legit #1 WR.#TogetherBlue — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 27, 2022

The Broncos are 2-5 and have struggled this season. Jeudy isn’t putting up big stats with them, so there is some thinking they might be willing to make him available.

Russell Wilson even talked with Jeudy about trade rumors recently, acknowledging him being moved is a possibility.

Russell Wilson said he told Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy to not take offense to trade reports. That other teams are interested in great@players. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 26, 2022

Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.