Jerry Jeudy to Giants trade rumors heat up

October 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jerry Jeudy warming up

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store.

The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.

The rumor that keeps popping up is that the team might try to pursue Jerry Jeudy in a trade.

Jeudy was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020 out of Alabama. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017, when Jeudy was a freshman.

Many people who follow and cover the Giants have brought up a potential Jeudy trade.

The Broncos are 2-5 and have struggled this season. Jeudy isn’t putting up big stats with them, so there is some thinking they might be willing to make him available.

Russell Wilson even talked with Jeudy about trade rumors recently, acknowledging him being moved is a possibility.

Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Jerry JeudyNew York Giants
