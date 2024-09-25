Broncos sign former Pro Bowl LB to their practice squad

The Denver Broncos have added a former Pro Bowl linebacker to their practice squad.

The Broncos signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, who had visited with the team on Tuesday. Alexander was already at practice with the team on Wednesday.

Newly signed Kwon Alexander was at practice today. He’s wearing No. 51 The next @BamBamDavis51 ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XqneXceDSV — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 25, 2024

Alexander is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury he suffered last year while playing for the Steelers. Alexander had 41 tackles in 9 games with Pittsburgh prior to his injury.

Most notably, Alexander played 19 games with the New Orleans Saints from 2020-2021, under Sean Payton. Payton is in his second season as the head coach of the Broncos.

Alexander made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with Tampa Bay. This is his fifth team since leaving the Bucs after the 2018 season, and he and Denver are hoping he will look like his old self.

The Broncos are 1-2 this season and coming off a road win at the Buccaneers. They visit the 2-1 Jets in Week 4.