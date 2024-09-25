 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 25, 2024

Broncos sign former Pro Bowl LB to their practice squad

September 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Kwon Alexander looking ahead

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have added a former Pro Bowl linebacker to their practice squad.

The Broncos signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, who had visited with the team on Tuesday. Alexander was already at practice with the team on Wednesday.

Alexander is coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury he suffered last year while playing for the Steelers. Alexander had 41 tackles in 9 games with Pittsburgh prior to his injury.

Most notably, Alexander played 19 games with the New Orleans Saints from 2020-2021, under Sean Payton. Payton is in his second season as the head coach of the Broncos.

Alexander made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with Tampa Bay. This is his fifth team since leaving the Bucs after the 2018 season, and he and Denver are hoping he will look like his old self.

The Broncos are 1-2 this season and coming off a road win at the Buccaneers. They visit the 2-1 Jets in Week 4.

Article Tags

Kwon Alexander
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus