Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers brutal injury blow for 2nd straight season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a potentially brutal injury blow for the second consecutive season.

Patrick was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact leg injury during Monday’s practice. Coach Sean Payton told the media afterward that the team feared an Achilles injury for Patrick, which could cost him most or all of the season if it turns out to be that.

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton. Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

“We’re evaluating his left Achilles. That’s what he think the injury is,” Payton told reporters. “We haven’t confirmed it until he gets the MRI.”

Patrick missed all of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL, which happened nearly a year ago to the day. Patrick’s latest injury was on the opposite leg.

Patrick flashed real potential for Denver in his first four NFL seasons, including 11 touchdowns combined in 2020 and 2021. He was expected to take on a notable role this season, but this injury could ruin all that.