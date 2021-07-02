Aaron Rodgers no longer generating trade interest?

Aaron Rodgers has yet to indicate whether or not he will report to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but it does not sound like the team is exploring potential trades for the reigning NFL MVP.

Like last season, there is an agreement in place between the NFL and NFL Players Association that allows players to opt out of all of 2021 and essentially delay the player’s contract. Some have wondered if Rodgers could go that route, but Friday is the last day players can opt out. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up!” Friday morning that the feeling around the NFL is Rodgers won’t opt out, so what’s next?

Not a trade, apparently.

“Now, I talked to a source who said, ‘Look, he’s the most competitive person in the world, opting out and killing his season right now on July 2 would be difficult for him to do,'” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels. “I’ve also checked in with multiple teams around the league who are monitoring the Aaron Rodgers trade situation. They said there is no trade market for Rodgers right now.”

The later we get into the offseason, the less likely Rodgers is to be traded. The vast majority of NFL teams already know who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1. A select few (like the Denver Broncos) would probably be willing to acquire Rodgers at any time, but the Packers insist they are not trading the 37-year-old.

A recent rumor about Rodgers and a country club got Packers fans excited, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the situation.