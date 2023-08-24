 Skip to main content
Browns make bizarre move in deciding on backup QB

August 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin Stefanski speaks with the media

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns kept everyone guessing on Thursday as they decided which quarterbacks of theirs were going to make the final roster.

The Browns appeared to have settled on veteran Josh Dobbs as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, confirming the decision by announcing the release of Kellen Mond.

Clearly, the Browns had not actually made their decision yet. Hours later, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That abrupt move meant rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will wind up backing up Watson.

How chaotic was this? The Browns actually pulled Mond back from waivers hours after announcing his release, as they now needed him to fill out the roster as a third-string quarterback.

Clearly, the Browns weren’t expecting to get a solid trade offer for Dobbs, but things changed quickly. They were comfortable enough with Thompson-Robinson to make the Dobbs trade, with Mond getting caught in the middle. Ultimately, all three still have jobs.

Ultimately, this almost certainly won’t matter long-term, but it caps off what has been a rather weird preseason for Cleveland.

