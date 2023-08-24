Browns make bizarre move in deciding on backup QB

The Cleveland Browns kept everyone guessing on Thursday as they decided which quarterbacks of theirs were going to make the final roster.

The Browns appeared to have settled on veteran Josh Dobbs as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, confirming the decision by announcing the release of Kellen Mond.

We have waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley. 📰» https://t.co/zFxnhrcvJP pic.twitter.com/nsTDllgWDr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 24, 2023

Clearly, the Browns had not actually made their decision yet. Hours later, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That abrupt move meant rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will wind up backing up Watson.

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources. Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

How chaotic was this? The Browns actually pulled Mond back from waivers hours after announcing his release, as they now needed him to fill out the roster as a third-string quarterback.

#Browns are keeping QB Kellen Mond, pulled back off of waivers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2023

Clearly, the Browns weren’t expecting to get a solid trade offer for Dobbs, but things changed quickly. They were comfortable enough with Thompson-Robinson to make the Dobbs trade, with Mond getting caught in the middle. Ultimately, all three still have jobs.

Ultimately, this almost certainly won’t matter long-term, but it caps off what has been a rather weird preseason for Cleveland.