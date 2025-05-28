Browns fans have big concern about team’s 1st-round pick

Cleveland Browns fans are starting to get a little bit concerned about first-round pick Mason Graham.

The Browns selected Graham fifth overall in April’s NFL Draft, but there have been some concerning signs from the defensive lineman. The Browns posted a new video of Graham during OTAs on Tuesday, but many fans felt the video made him look slow and lacking in explosiveness.

The Browns made the choice to slow down the video at certain points, which did not exactly do Graham any favors.

This alone would not be a huge deal, but these concerns are not new. There were also worries when Graham threw up during the team’s rookie minicamp, with some taking that as a signal that the defensive lineman is not in optimal NFL shape.

5th overall pick Mason Graham vomitted and left practice to clean his helmet during 11 on 11s at #Browns rookie mini-camp.



There’s been speculation about the kind of shape Graham is in.



HC Stefanski joked around that Mason ate too many wings because the team food is too good. pic.twitter.com/6dKBk5lO5R — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 11, 2025

Graham’s quickness and athleticism were not problems when he was at Michigan. If anything, they were viewed as being among his strengths. More than likely, this is just an overreaction to a very limited view of a player who is still getting his feet wet at the NFL level.

The Browns really need Graham to perform for them. After all, they passed on a potential franchise-changer to wind up with him instead.