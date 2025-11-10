Browns fans have already made up their minds about Dillon Gabriel

Cleveland Browns fans have made up their minds about quarterback Dillon Gabriel after Sunday’s performance against the New York Jets.

Gabriel missed several throws in Cleveland’s 27-20 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. On more than one occasion, Gabriel either missed or overthrew open receivers in the flat.

For Browns fans, it made for painful viewing, and many are already convinced that Gabriel is not the answer to the team’s quarterback woes.

Did Dillon Gabriel forget how to throw a football? pic.twitter.com/Qg64Ps7IuT — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 9, 2025

I've seen enough of Dillon Gabriel. Here he chucks a simple screen pass way over the receiver's head.



It's like watching Chuck Knoblauch trying to throw out a runner at first base. https://t.co/aUo8CjRNFK pic.twitter.com/UeMyLeKZbv — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 9, 2025

2 guys are open in the flat and Dillon Gabriel takes a sack on 4th down.



The Dillon Gabriel era is over. #Brownspic.twitter.com/lBhoIzPS60 — 𝐃𝐞𝐱 (@OldSchool_NFL) November 9, 2025

Dillon Gabriel looks a little Mahomey and misses the Jerry Jeudy throw.



FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbESWgtgbu — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 9, 2025

Gabriel went just 17-for-32 for 167 yards, though he did throw two touchdown passes. Since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, Cleveland is 1-4, and he has only thrown for 200 yards once in that five-game stretch.

The pressure on Gabriel to perform is arguably higher with Shedeur Sanders backing him up. As long as he continues to miss throws and make poor decisions, people are going to continue calling for the other rookie quarterback to get a chance to show what he can do. Perhaps the worst part is that these struggles will not come as a surprise to some who saw him prior to the season.