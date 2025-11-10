Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Browns fans have already made up their minds about Dillon Gabriel

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dillon Gabriel at a Browns media session
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns fans have made up their minds about quarterback Dillon Gabriel after Sunday’s performance against the New York Jets.

Gabriel missed several throws in Cleveland’s 27-20 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. On more than one occasion, Gabriel either missed or overthrew open receivers in the flat.

For Browns fans, it made for painful viewing, and many are already convinced that Gabriel is not the answer to the team’s quarterback woes.

Gabriel went just 17-for-32 for 167 yards, though he did throw two touchdown passes. Since taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, Cleveland is 1-4, and he has only thrown for 200 yards once in that five-game stretch.

The pressure on Gabriel to perform is arguably higher with Shedeur Sanders backing him up. As long as he continues to miss throws and make poor decisions, people are going to continue calling for the other rookie quarterback to get a chance to show what he can do. Perhaps the worst part is that these struggles will not come as a surprise to some who saw him prior to the season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App