Browns make major change following loss in season finale

The Cleveland Browns have decided to stick with head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2025, but they still made a significant change following their season finale on Saturday night.

Ken Dorsey has been fired as offensive coordinator of the Browns, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Browns were historically bad on offense through the first half of the season. Stefanski, who had called offensive plays for the team since he was named head coach in 2020, decided to hand playcalling duties over to Dorsey in Week 8. Cleveland had a surprising 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens in that game, but they lost eight of nine games after that and six straight to close out the season.

Dorsey, 43, was the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills before being hired by the Browns. He was fired midway through the 2023 season.

Stefanski has a 40-44 record in five seasons with Cleveland. The team went 11-6 last year despite starting five different quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson has been a complete disaster since the Browns acquired him in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022 season, but it sounds like the quarterback is sticking around for at least another year.

The Browns lost 35-10 to the Ravens on Saturday. Cleveland finished the season 3-14 and will have no worse than the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.