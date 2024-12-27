Deshaun Watson makes contract adjustment with Browns

Deshaun Watson has adjusted his contract with the Cleveland Browns, a move that means he will likely be with the team for two more seasons.

Watson is still set to make $46 million in 2025 and the same amount in 2026. He also has a void year in 2027 that charges $26.9 million against the salary cap for Cleveland.

The new contract adjustment may add more void years to the end of his deal to help spread things out.

Watson is in the middle of a 5-year, $230 million deal he received from Cleveland upon being traded there by Houston in March 2022. His contract is the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history, and it has been a huge bust.

Watson, who was a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston, missed all of the 2021 season and then served an 11-game suspension in 2022. He only played in six games last season due to a shoulder injury. He played in just seven games this season before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Since joining the Browns, Watson has passed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Browns have gone 9-19 in his 19 starts.